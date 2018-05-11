ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The smell of two dozen cupcakes in a baker’s car was too much for a black bear in New Jersey.
The bruin smashed a window and left only smeared icing and a paw print behind.
Christine Allen tells The Record the bear ate every single chocolate, vanilla and strawberry cupcake that she had made for a large order. Awaken by the dog barking and a “crunch sound,” her husband spotted the bear early Thursday.
Rockaway Township Police Lt. Peter Reilly says it looks like the bear has done some other damage in the area and breaking into a car raises concern. Police have notified wildlife officials.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family's SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
Allen says while she doesn’t want her property destroyed, she doesn’t want the bear to be killed.