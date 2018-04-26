RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife officials say a 200-pound black bear found wandering in an Albuquerque suburb had to be tranquilized and captured.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the exploring bear was spotted Thursday morning in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, before state Game and Fish officers caught the young animal in a residential area.

Rick Winslow, a state bear and cougar biologist, says current drought conditions may have caused the bear to travel into the populated area in search of additional food sources.

Black bears are known to eat green grasses and other plants that rely on moisture to survive, especially during this time of year.

Winslow says he believes this summer could yield more human and bear interactions than usual.

Officials say the bear will be released into the wild.

