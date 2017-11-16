BISON, S.D. (AP) — A Bison man has posted $1 million in cash to bond out after being charged with kidnapping and rape.

The Capital Journal reports that a Perkins County grand jury’s indictment of 55-year-old Richard Seidel stems from a Nov. 2 incident. Seidel also faces domestic violence and gun-related charges.

Seidel was released on Monday after posting the $1 million in cash via certified funds.

Defense attorney Tim Rensch says that Seidel will plead not guilty at his arraignment scheduled for Dec. 5.

Seidel faces felony counts that include a maximum sentence of life in prison if he were to be convicted.

___

Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com