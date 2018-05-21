FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A dozen bison from a ranch near Delta Junction are being sent to Russia in an attempt to recreate an ice age ecosystem in eastern Siberia.

The Daily News-Miner reports that Haines filmmaker Luke Griswold-Tergis has been coordinating the bison shipment for the geoengineering project called Pleistocene Park. The project is an experiment in whether the re-introduction of large herbivores can slow the acceleration of global warming caused by permafrost melt.

The bison are set to be transported to the park May 28.

Griswold-Tergis is producing a documentary on the 8-square-mile (21-square-kilometer) fenced enclosure near an Arctic research center.

Wild horses, yaks, reindeer, musk oxen and a lone male European bison already roam Pleistocene Park, which was founded in 1996.

___

