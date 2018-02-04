BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Work is expected to begin this spring on a new riverside restaurant and event center in Bismarck.

The Heritage River Landing will replace the void left by demolition following the 2011 Missouri River flood, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The planned 4,400-square-foot (409-square-meter) community event space will house a seasonal bar, restaurant and patio for outdoor dining in the summer. The space will also include interactive kiosks about the area’s history and a gift shop with ticket sales for the Lewis and Clark Riverboat.

The building will serve as the interpretive headquarters for the Northern Plains National Heritage Area, which is one of 49 National Heritage Areas overseen by the National Park Service.

The Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance is developing the building and has fundraised $750,000 for the project, which is halfway to its goal of $1.5 million.

Former Bismarck Mayor John Warford is co-chairing the fundraising committee. Warford said the event center could draw more visitors and more investment to the riverside.

“We’re really excited about this,” said Warford.

The alliance hopes to complete construction by the end of the year and host a grand opening in early to mid-2019.

