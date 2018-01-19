BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of trying to hit a police officer with his vehicle in North Dakota has a gunshot wound to his arm.

Bismarck police say 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos was taken into custody Thursday in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota. Police had said that the officer shot at the suspect during the incident earlier Thursday and that he likely was struck by a bullet. The officer wasn’t injured.

Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital and is in custody in South Dakota. Bismarck Sgt. Mark Buschena said police were assisting parole or probation agents checking on a person when Villalobos fled in a vehicle and tried to hit the officer. It’s unclear if Villalobos is the person agents were checking on.