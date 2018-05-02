BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck stem cell clinic investigated by state officials has agreed to pay nearly $20,000 in consumer refunds and discontinue stem cell injections not approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The consumer protection division of the state attorney general’s office launched an investigation of West 2 Medical Solutions last November after receiving consumer complaints.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the state and company recently reached an agreement. The clinic will refund patients and also pay $4,000 in penalties, fees and costs to the attorney general’s office.

Consumer protection division Director Parrell Grossman says clinic officials cooperated with the probe, so the state decided against a consumer fraud action.

Clinic co-owner Dean Jones says it will continue to operate, just without the products that aren’t FDA-compliant. Clinic officials deny any wrongdoing.

