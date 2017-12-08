BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A school board in North Dakota’s largest school district is overhauling its governing model.

The Bismarck School Board voted 4-1 earlier this month to hire Colorado-based consultant Aspen Group International LLC to revamp the board’s policies.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that school board members will undergo a $50,000 training program and adopt a new model they say will bring clarity to their job duties and the role of the superintendent.

The lone dissenting board member expressed concerns with the district’s budget constraints. The constraints come after lawmakers decided to freeze K-12 funding for the next two years.

Supporters say the new approach will help board members better serve the community.

The school board will receive policy training sessions next year and adopt the model sometime near the end of 2018.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com