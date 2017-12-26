BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck residents opposed to demolishing a 134-year-old railroad bridge say BNSF Railway officials should allow them to turn it into a walking and biking trail.
KFGO-TV reports that more than 75 residents are suggesting railway officials transfer ownership of the bridge to a group that can preserve it. The residents pitched the idea during a meeting last week.
BNSF Railway is considering demolishing the bridge to build a new one over the Missouri River in Bismarck. Officials say a new wider deck plate bridge is needed to have more stability.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com