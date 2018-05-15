BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck pharmacist is accused of sending child pornography to 20 people, including his own family members, as well as making a bomb threat against the local high school.

Fifty-year-old Curtis James Garvey made an initial appearance in South Central District Court Monday on 20 charges, including promoting sexual performance by a minor, child neglect and terrorizing. His attorney, Justin Vinje, says McGarvey “very strongly maintains his innocence.”

The Bismarck Tribune reports authorities say they connected McGarvey to an email address that sent the child pornography. The address sent the pornography to 20 people, including McGarvey’s wife and two adult sons. Officials say it was also sent to a minor.

Prosecutors say the email address was also associated with a phone number used to make a bomb threat against Bismarck High School on May 3.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com