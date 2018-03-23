BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A prosecutor has cleared a Bismarck police officer who shot and wounded a fleeing suspect who tried to run him over.
Ward County State’s Attorney Rozanna Larson found that Officer Lane Masters “acted reasonably and justifiably” when he shot 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado in January.
Bismarck Police Chief Dan Donlin says the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. The Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office tells The Bismarck Tribune Ward County reviewed the case to avoid a conflict of interest involving a Bismarck officer.
Authorities were conducting a probation search when Villalobos-Alvarado reportedly fled the scene in Bismarck. He was shot in the arm and later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota.
Donlin says Masters, a five-year Bismarck officer, has returned to regular duty.