BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 21-year-old Bismarck mother is charged with child neglect after her 3-month-old daughter was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to CHI St. Alexius Health after being alerted to the baby’s numerous injuries, including multiple skull fractures. The baby was later airlifted to a medical facility in Fargo.
Jennyfer Mary Lopez is charged with two counts of felony child neglect. Bond has been set at $20,000. Court records do not list a defense attorney.
The Bismarck Tribune says it’s not the first time Lopez nor the baby’s father, Jose Rivera-Rieffel, have been investigated for child abuse and neglect. They brought another child, a 1-month-old, to the hospital in January of 2017 with multiple fractures. Rivera-Rieffel was convicted of child abuse and was to not have contact with the child.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com