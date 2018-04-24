BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 21-year-old Bismarck mother is charged with child neglect after her 3-month-old daughter was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to CHI St. Alexius Health after being alerted to the baby’s numerous injuries, including multiple skull fractures. The baby was later airlifted to a medical facility in Fargo.

Jennyfer Mary Lopez is charged with two counts of felony child neglect. Bond has been set at $20,000. Court records do not list a defense attorney.

The Bismarck Tribune says it’s not the first time Lopez nor the baby’s father, Jose Rivera-Rieffel, have been investigated for child abuse and neglect. They brought another child, a 1-month-old, to the hospital in January of 2017 with multiple fractures. Rivera-Rieffel was convicted of child abuse and was to not have contact with the child.

