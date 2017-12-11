BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department is hosting a meeting later this week for people interested in growing industrial hemp.

Next year will be the third year of the state’s industrial hemp research program. Its goal is to determine whether hemp can be a successful crop in North Dakota, and which varieties work best in the state’s climate.

Producers planted more than 70 acres of hemp in 2016 and more than 3,000 acres this year.

The meeting is 10 a.m. Friday in the Brynhild Haugland Room at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Grower proposals for next year’s program are due at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29. Proposals will be ranked by a committee appointed by Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, who will make the final choices.