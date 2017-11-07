BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The mayors of Bismarck and Minot have different ideas about their futures.

Bismarck Mayor Mike Seminary announced Monday he will seek re-election next year. Minot Mayor Chuck Barney says he’s not going to run.

Barney says he wants to pursue other interests. He’s served in Minot’s city government for 16 years, including almost four years as mayor.

Seminary says there are still a lot of things he wants to accomplish. He was first elected in 2008 to serve on Bismarck’s City Commission, then ran unchallenged for mayor in 2014.