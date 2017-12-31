BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck Mayor Mike Seminary has kept a routine of running five miles outside every day for 40 years.

Seminary told KXMB-TV he’s been running five miles daily since the ’70s. He said he only takes between 10 and 15 days per year off when he’s feeling sick.

The news agency calculated that Seminary has run over 70,000 miles in his lifetime, considering his sick days.

Seminary said he has used treadmills to train, but prefers to run outdoors.

“It’s therapeutic,” Seminary said. “It makes me feel real good.”

Seminary has spent many winters in North Dakota, and wears different outfits to stay warm. He doesn’t like putting spikes on his shoes, so he’s cautious about where he runs.

“You can run in the snow, you can run in the rain, but you have to be really careful when there are conditions like this,” said Seminary. “And really pay attention to traffic.”

Seminary said he has only fallen twice.

“I’m in my 60s, so I know that at some point in time, running will probably not be my friend,” he said. “And when that day comes, I’ll know it, and I’ll do something else.”

