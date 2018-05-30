BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man accused of terrorizing and sending child pornography is facing new charges.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 50-year-old Curtis McGarvey was charged Friday with six counts of promoting a sexual performance of a minor, promoting obscenity and stalking.

Authorities say new information from the investigation showed that McGarvey planted covert cameras in his residence and stalked an underage girl.

McGarvey faces numerous charges from the original case, including nine counts of promoting obscenity, child neglect and terrorizing. The terrorizing charge is connected to a bomb threat at a high school banquet.

Justin Vinje, McGarvey’s attorney, says his client maintains his innocence and they “have yet to receive any materials to back up” the charges.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com