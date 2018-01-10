BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck’s City Commission has dedicated $10,000 toward helping shelter the homeless during the cold winter months.

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has been filling the area’s emergency housing gap since Ruth Meiers Hospitality House closed its men’s emergency shelter last October.

The United Way last month asked the city for financial support. The agency has incurred $42,000 in expenses to date.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that city commissioners on Tuesday designated $10,000 from the city’s special projects fund to help out. The commission plans to discuss a long-term solution at future meetings.

