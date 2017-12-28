BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck officials have identified $10,000 in their budget to help shelter the homeless after the only men’s shelter in the area closed.
The Bismarck City Commission has requested a plan detailing how the money will be spent.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the commission on Tuesday considered allocating some of its special projects fund to help the homeless population in the Bismarck and Mandan areas. The board has yet to take any formal action.
The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has been filling the area’s emergency housing gap since Ruth Meiers Hospitality House closed its men’s emergency shelter on Oct. 27. Executive Director Jena Gullo asked the board for financial support earlier this month.
Most Read Stories
- Suspended UW linebacker Azeem Victor will not play in the Fiesta Bowl
- Winning a 10th game Sunday could put Seahawks in rare NFL territory in a number of ways
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- Rolled-over crane causes miles-long backup, full closure of northbound I-5 near Southcenter
Gullo says the commission’s $10,000 would provide 20 nights of shelter.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com