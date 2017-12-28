BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck officials have identified $10,000 in their budget to help shelter the homeless after the only men’s shelter in the area closed.

The Bismarck City Commission has requested a plan detailing how the money will be spent.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the commission on Tuesday considered allocating some of its special projects fund to help the homeless population in the Bismarck and Mandan areas. The board has yet to take any formal action.

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has been filling the area’s emergency housing gap since Ruth Meiers Hospitality House closed its men’s emergency shelter on Oct. 27. Executive Director Jena Gullo asked the board for financial support earlier this month.

Gullo says the commission’s $10,000 would provide 20 nights of shelter.

