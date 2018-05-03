BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An emergency shelter that opened as a short-term housing solution in Bismarck will stay open indefinitely.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way opened the facility in March.

The United Way had secured space in downtown Bismarck’s Sunrise Apartments building until July, while city officials worked toward creating a permanent shelter.

The agency has been filling the emergency housing gap since Ruth Meier’s Hospitality House closed the area’s lone emergency men’s shelter in October.

People seeking shelter can stay for free up to 30 days as long as they work on goals leading to self-sufficiency. Shelter residents also must help with chores and cannot consume drugs or alcohol. Residents must pay $25 a week or 30 percent of their income after the free 30 days.

