BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck couple is donating $37,000 so the Bismarck Police Department can add a fourth police dog.
Police Chief Dan Donlin tells The Bismarck Tribune that the couple wishes to remain anonymous.
The department’s acclaimed K-9 officer Luna died last December after falling ill. In her five-year career she won several regional and national awards and was inducted into the North Dakota Animal Hall of Fame.
Her death left the department with two police dogs. In January, a third was authorized using a separate donation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com