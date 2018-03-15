BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck couple is donating $37,000 so the Bismarck Police Department can add a fourth police dog.

Police Chief Dan Donlin tells The Bismarck Tribune that the couple wishes to remain anonymous.

The department’s acclaimed K-9 officer Luna died last December after falling ill. In her five-year career she won several regional and national awards and was inducted into the North Dakota Animal Hall of Fame.

Her death left the department with two police dogs. In January, a third was authorized using a separate donation.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com