BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A long-term solution to sheltering the homeless in Bismarck might include a detox center.

A subcommittee of the Mayors’ Gold Star Community Task Force is working on a permanent homeless shelter plan after Ruth Meiers Hospitality House closed its emergency men’s shelter in October.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that City Commissioner Nancy Guy updated the task force on the committee’s efforts on Tuesday. Guy says the committee is considering co-locating with a social detox center. She says there’s “more to it than just a shelter,” and that the committee is interested in tackling issues that lead to homelessness.

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way opened a temporary shelter in a downtown apartment complex last week that’ll last until July.

Guy says the goal is to find another agency to take over by then.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com