BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for setting fires last fall at the state parole and probation office and at a city park building.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that 41-year-old Greg Leingang recently pleaded guilty to felony arson and theft.
Police estimated damage from the two September fires at $57,000. A restitution hearing will be held later.
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com