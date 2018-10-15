VATICAN CITY (AP) — Bishops attending a Vatican meeting on ministering to young Catholics are being confronted about why no women participants can vote on the final proposals that will be prepared for Pope Francis.
A petition sponsored by a half-dozen progressive Catholic lay groups demanding voting rights for the handful of nuns attending the monthlong synod had received nearly 5,000 signatures as of Monday.
A related social media campaign inspired Benedictine nuns in Switzerland to post photos of themselves holding #votesforcatholicwomen signs.
At nearly every Vatican press conference since the synod began on Oct. 3, journalists or activists have asked the bishops to explain why two non-ordained religious brothers will be able to vote alongside bishops, but not women religious superiors.
The bishops generally respond by saying Vatican rules don’t allow it.