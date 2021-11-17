BALTIMORE — U.S. Catholic bishops Wednesday overwhelmingly passed their first document in 15 years on the meaning of Communion, emphasizing in the text the “special responsibility” of Catholic public figures to shape their own views based on “the Church’s faith and moral law.” The document did not mention politicians who support abortion rights or single out abortion in particular.

The vote was 222 in favor, eight opposed and three abstaining.

The vote came at the annual fall meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the first time the hundreds of clerics are meeting in person in two years, because of the pandemic.

While bishops were voting on other issues, including passing guidelines on socially responsible investing and picking new leaders for various committees, the most-watched effort by far has been their decision to write, debate and pass guidelines on Communion, the core rite of Catholic worship.

They passed the document after several failed efforts by bishops to amend it. Some wanted to emphasize more the importance of obedience, or of the scandal of public figures who depart from church teaching. Others wanted to explicitly add the poor and human trafficking victims to lists in the document of the vulnerable. The bishops moved along quickly and applauded at length after its passage.

The bishops for years have been discussing how to revive and attract Catholics back to a deeper connection with the sacrament, but the effort took on focus when Biden was elected president. The USCCB’s president called for a special working group to consider how to address the image of a Catholic politician who supports abortion rights attending Mass and receiving Communion. The group suggested a document on Communion, along with more dialogue with Catholic politicians who support abortion rights and the current law on access.

The document is around 30 pages and is a broad teaching document mostly quoting canon law and papal teachings about Communion. It does not mention the president or any politician, nor does it single out abortion.

The document shows different views of bishops about how prominently to mention abortion, scandal, obedience and people’s private opinions as juxtaposed against traditional church teaching. It also beefs up how it characterizes the role of public figures. The Committee on Doctrine, which wrote the document, in recent months has been getting feedback from bishops around the country and tinkering with the draft.

An earlier draft, leaked this month, said: “Laypeople who exercise some form of authority have special responsibility to embody church teaching in their service of the common good.” This had no citation to any church law or teaching and was simply stated.

The document that passed Wednesday says: “Laypeople who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to form their consciences in accord with the Church’s faith and the moral law, and to serve the human family by upholding human life and dignity.”

It cites previous USCCB documents, including one in 2006 saying Catholics who “knowingly or obstinately” reject definitive church teachings are “not to be admitted” to Communion and should abstain from presenting themselves.

It also adds, without quoting from another source, a statement of Christians’ “responsibility to promote the life and dignity” of a list of “the most vulnerable”: the unborn, migrants and refugees, victims of racial injustice, the sick and the elderly.”

Some bishops were concerned the group had not in its own name, as opposed to quoting a pope or some other author, mentioned the unborn.

“To fail to acknowledge the category of human beings that represents the largest destruction of human life in our time would be a glaring omission. Moreover, for some of us, it would turn this document into a problem rather than a help,” wrote San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, one of the more outspoken conservative bishops.

His suggestion was accepted by the committee