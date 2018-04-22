BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The bishop of the Great Falls/Billings Catholic Diocese says a priest who called for a boycott of a fundraiser for Billings Catholic Schools because two of the event’s co-chairs are homosexual men could have better handled the situation.

Bishop Michael Warfel tells The Billings Gazette that although he doesn’t think the Rev. Ryan Erlenbush’s comments were out of bounds, they could have been better communicated.

Erlenbush, of Great Falls, told his Facebook followers that his alma mater has “lost its way” and wondered why any Christian would attend the May 5 fundraiser.

Warfel says the Catholic church’s view on homosexuality is based in Scripture and called Erlenbush “a Catholic priest holding up Catholic principles.” But the bishop also says he prefers that priests generally not call for boycotts.

