HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some Roman Catholic officials in Pennsylvania are lining up with a key state legislative ally in backing the creation of a victims’ compensation fund as an alternative to allowing victims in decades-old child sexual abuse cases to sue in court.
Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico said Thursday he would collaborate in the creation of a compensation fund.
The state Senate’s top Republican floated the idea Wednesday, although the chamber’s top Democrat said church officials had previously been discussing the possibility of setting up a $250 million fund.
The Harrisburg Diocese says it’s open to discussing such a fund.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- New law to make California first state to end bail
A state grand jury report released this month found that about 300 clergymen had sexually abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades in six dioceses. The report prompted new calls for changing state law to allow adults abused as children to sue in court.