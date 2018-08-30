HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some Roman Catholic officials in Pennsylvania are lining up with a key state legislative ally in backing the creation of a victims’ compensation fund over allowing victims in decades-old child sexual abuse cases to sue in court.

Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico said Thursday he’ll collaborate in the creation of compensation fund.

The state Senate’s top Republican floated the idea Wednesday, although the chamber’s top Democrat said church officials had already been discussing a $250 million fund before that.

The Harrisburg Diocese says it is open to discussing a victims’ fund.

This follows a sweeping grand jury report saying some 300 clergy sexually abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades in six Pennsylvania dioceses. That prompted fresh calls for Pennsylvania to allow adults abused as children to sue in court.