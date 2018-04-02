TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a Bisbee woman after finding two Mexico residents locked in the trunk of her vehicle at an immigration checkpoint near Tombstone.

After a Willcox Station agent working the primary inspection lane referred the driver of a sedan for a secondary inspection, a Border Patrol dog alerted authorities to an odor coming from the vehicle’s trunk.

Agents opened the trunk and found a 32-year-old man and 44-year-old woman inside.

Authorities say the two had entered the U.S. illegally.

The 41-year-old driver was arrested on human smuggling charges.

Her name wasn’t released and neither were the two people from Mexico who will be processed for immigration violations.