BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — Bisbee officials say they will use $2.3 million in insurance money to rebuild the interior of the southern Arizona’s city hall which was gutted by a fire.

The Sierra Vista Herald reports DC Restoration, a national firm based in Mesa, has already begun tearing down the three-story structure that was built in 1909.

The city hall was badly damaged in the Oct. 11 fire.

DC Restoration will start renovation work once they have removed all the debris.

According to Mayor David Smith, the project will use materials from local businesses whenever possible.

Smith says the project is on an 18-month schedule and hopes the restored city hall will be completed by April 2019.

