SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Bisbee officials are considering asking voters to approve a continuance and an increase to the city’s bed tax.
The Sierra Vista Herald reports the city council is looking to continue the 1 percent bed tax in the southeastern Arizona city before it sunsets next year.
The officials also discussed adding a 1.5 percent bed tax during a budget work session last week. The tax increase would take effect in March should voters approve the measure in November.
The current bed tax funds the promotion of Bisbee as an overnight destination. Officials say the additional tax revenue would allow more spending to advertise the city.
Finance Director Keri Bagley told the council that the city receives about $10,000 to $13,000 each month from the bed tax.
___
Information from: Sierra Vista Herald, http://www.svherald.com