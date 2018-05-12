PAULSBORO, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fight at a birthday party ended when several shots rang out, striking four people and causing a fifth to injure himself in a fall.
Paulsboro police say the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside an Elks Club where the party was held.
It’s not clear what sparked the initial fight. But authorities say three men and a woman were hit by bullets, while another man suffered a head injury when he tried to flee the shooting but tripped and fell.
The injured were taken to hospitals, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed. Authorities say it doesn’t appear any of the injuries are life-threatening.
Authorities believe more than one shooter may have been involved, but that remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.