BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham’s Steel City Jazz Festival has been canceled this year, but organizers say the event will be back in 2019.

The festival, set for June 1-2, had planned to change its location in 2018, moving from Linn Park to Legion Field. According to a press release from founder Cedric Allen, the festival’s fans didn’t like the change.

Al.com reports ticketholders can get refunds at the place of purchase or hold their tickets until next year’s event.

Since its inception in 2014, the Steel City Jazz Festival has presented a mix of jazz, soul, funk and R&B acts on its stage in downtown Birmingham. Lineups have included Will Downing, Alex Bugnon, David Sanborn, Ben Tankard, Lalah Hathaway, Marion Meadows, Boney James, Kirk Whalum, Jessy J, Rick Braun, the O’Jays and more.