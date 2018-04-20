BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Some Birmingham residents got an early morning wake-up when the city mistakenly sent out a robocall at 5 a.m.

The city of Birmingham on Friday issued a statement apologizing for the error after the automatic call went out at 5 a.m. instead of 5 p.m.as planned.

The call gave information about upcoming events regarding preparations for floods, wind events and other hazards.

The city said human error was to blame for the mistake.