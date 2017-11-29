BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper says he’s resigning his post.

Al.com reports Roper announced the move Wednesday. He says he will stay for the next few months as Mayor Randall Woodfin begins a search for his replacement. Woodfin heavily criticized the way Birmingham is policed on the campaign trail leaving much speculation that Roper’s job could be in jeopardy.

In a statement, Roper says after a “considerable amount of prayer” he and his family decided he would not reapply for the job as the new administration requested of all department heads.

Roper has held the post for 10 years. He began his law enforcement career 32 years ago with the Montgomery Police Department.

Woodfin will discuss “personnel and transition-related matters” at a 1:30 p.m. news conference at City Hall.