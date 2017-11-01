BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a city worker in Birmingham was shot to death while cutting grass in a residential area.
Police haven’t released the name of the victim, but Lt. Sean Edwards says it appeared someone purposely targeted the worker.
Authorities were called to a neighborhood a few miles from downtown on Wednesday morning. Edwards tells WVTM-TV the man was still sitting on the lawn mower he was using when police arrived.
Edwards says it appears someone was looking for the city worker and opened fire when they found him.
The spokesman says the worker was shot several times. No arrests have been made.

Information from: WVTM-TV, http://www.nbc13.com/index.html