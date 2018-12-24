Last week, authorities said, a man spotted hundreds of pills on the grass at a park. After seeing a goose in distress, he called animal control.

LOS ANGELES — Two birds are recovering at a wildlife care center after officials said the animals overdosed on pills dumped at a park in Huntington Beach.

Last week, authorities said, a man spotted hundreds of pills on the grass at Carr Park. After seeing a goose in distress, he called animal control.

A Canada goose and a ring-billed gull ended up receiving treatment from the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center, according to the center. The gull was brought in Dec. 17 and the goose the following day.

“Both showed symptoms of drug overdose,” said Lisa Peronne, the center’s wildlife manager. Symptoms included loss of muscle control and a neurological twitching of the head, she said.

The birds’ treatment consisted of pushing IV fluids through their system to flush the drugs out.

“We’re not really clear as to the reasoning behind the pills being there,” Peronne said. “Both birds are doing real well now.”

The goose is scheduled for release Wednesday. The gull, which recently began flying again, will be re-evaluated the same day.

The Orange County Register reported that the pills were a mix of sedatives and other medications. Police told the news outlet the incident is under investigation.