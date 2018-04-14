LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bird watchers are invited to join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for Southeast District Birding Day on May 2 at Indian Cave State Park.

Birders will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the park entrance parking lot. A park entry permit is required for each vehicle.

Birders will split into groups and hike various sites within the park looking for bird species. A lunch break will feature speakers and a review of species observed. Participants should bring lunch, binoculars, camera, field guide, insect repellant, chair and appropriate clothing and footwear for the steep terrain and weather.

To participate, birders must contact Sam Cowan by 5 p.m. on April 27 at sam.cowan@nebraska.gov or 402-228-0301.