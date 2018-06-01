CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a biplane that lost power hit a tractor-trailer carrying pigs on Interstate 80 in southwest Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the plane was traveling from Colorado to Utah when the engine cut out east of Evanston on Thursday evening. The pilot tried to land on the interstate, and the plane hit the top of the truck’s sleeper berth.

No one was injured, but the plane was severely damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com