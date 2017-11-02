MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The kick-off event of a new publicly funded policy center at the University of Wisconsin has a bipartisan mix of speakers, including Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman and Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz.

They are among four Republican and two Democratic current or former office holders who are slated to speak at the Nov. 17 event hosted by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

Liberal critics have said they’re worried the publicly funded center will have a conservative bias. Political science professor Ryan Owens said Thursday he’s extended numerous invitations to Democrats who were unable to attend and is waiting to hear back from Reps. Mark Pocan and Ron Kind.

Other confirmed speakers include Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, Assembly speaker Robin Vos and author David Maraniss.