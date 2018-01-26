FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a biotech device maker will locate a new manufacturing operation in south-central Kentucky, creating 50 full-time jobs.

A statement from Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday says Hardin Scientific will open a new $11.6 million plant in Green County where it will make T3-i7 Cell-Culture incubators, which create conditions allowing for tissue cultures, stem-cell research and protein expressions used in diagnostic and forensic industries.

CEO Aaron Hardin said the Greensburg community offered hospitality and logistical advantages for the company.

Sen. David Givens of Greensburg said the company’s choice speaks to the workforce in the Greensburg region.