WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A biotechnology company co-founded by a Purdue University scientist has landed $40 million in financing to help refine technologies that make cancerous tissues appear to glow.
On Target Laboratories Inc. says the financing led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation will help it further advance two compounds that are armed with a bright fluorescent dye which illuminates cancer cells during surgery but leaves normal cells dark.
That illumination can enable surgeons to see and remove cancer lesions they otherwise might have missed.
The privately-held company that’s based at the Purdue Research Park was co-founded by Purdue chemistry professor Philip Low.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
Its lead imaging compound, called OTL38, is expected to soon enter into a Phase 3 clinical trial for use in detecting multiple cancers, including ovarian and lung.