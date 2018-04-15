BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — A biomass power plant located on the site of a former pulp and paper mill in Berlin, New Hampshire, is back online following a week of scheduled maintenance aided by 20 regional businesses.

Crews at the Burgess BioPower plant replaced several pieces of equipment that transport and feed wood chips to the boiler. The plant handled more than 20,000 truckloads of wood chips last year from many suppliers, including about 80 in New Hampshire.

Plant Manager David Walker said Burgess is the largest renewable energy generator in the state.