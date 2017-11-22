KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Several Kodiak residents have reported seeing bears in town throughout the past few weeks, and at least one area expert believes that’s because of a lackluster berry crop this year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that although the state Department of Fish and Game hasn’t received a higher-than-normal number of reported bear sightings, area wildlife biologist Nathan Svoboda believes a berry crop failure might have something to do with the encounters.

Svoboda says in years when the berry crop fails, bears become nutritionally stressed and might be more prone to strolling into town.

Svoboda’s advice is to remove any attractants that could be tempting to bears.

