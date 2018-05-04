Biographical details of the three candidates vying for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s May 15 primary election to run for governor in the November election against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf:
___
NAME: Laura Elizabeth Ellsworth
BIRTHDATE: August 13, 1958 (59)
HOME: Ohio Township, Allegheny County
FAMILY: Married to Bruce Teitelbaum in 1993, one grown son.
EDUCATION: B.A., history, Princeton University (1980); J.D., University of Pittsburgh (1983).
EXPERIENCE: Attorney, commercial litigation, Jones Day (1992-current); partner-in-charge of Jones Day’s Pittsburgh office (2003-15); head of global community service initiatives for Jones Day (2015-current); board member, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (2012-15); chairwoman, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce (2015-17).
WEBSITE: ellsworth2018.com
___
NAME: Scott Wagner
BIRTHDATE: Sept. 21, 1955 (62)
HOME: Spring Garden Township, York County
FAMILY: Married to Tracy Higgs in 2015, two grown daughters and one adopted son from previous marriages and one step daughter.
EDUCATION: Dallastown Area High School (1973).
EXPERIENCE: Bail bondsman (1979-86); founder and president, York Waste Inc. (1985-97); founder and president, Penn Waste Inc. (2000-present); state senator (2014-present).
WEBSITE: wagnerforgov.com
___
NAME: Paul David Mango
BIRTHDATE: Feb. 1, 1959 (59)
HOME: Richland Township, Allegheny County
FAMILY: Married to Dawn Rucker in 1982, five daughters.
EDUCATION: B.S., engineering, United States Military Academy at West Point (1981); MBA, Harvard University (1988).
EXPERIENCE: Commissioned officer with honorable discharge as a captain, U.S. Army (1981-86); executive vice president, Center for Transfusion Medicine (1991-96); director and consultant, McKinsey & Co. (1988-91 and 1996-2017).
WEBSITE: mangoforpa.com