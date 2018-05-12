Biographical details of the two candidates vying for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s May 15 primary election to run for U.S. Senate in the November election against Democratic Sen. Bob Casey:
___
NAME: Louis J. Barletta
BIRTHDATE: Jan. 28, 1956 (62)
HOME: Hazleton, Pennsylvania
FAMILY: Married to Mary Malloy in 1977, four daughters.
EDUCATION: Hazleton High School (1973).
EXPERIENCE: founder and chief operating officer, Interstate Road Marking Corp. (1984-2000); mayor of Hazleton (1999-2010); member, U.S. House of Representatives (2011-present).
WEBSITE: loubarletta.com
___
NAME: James Christiana
BIRTHDATE: Oct. 3, 1983 (34)
HOME: Brighton Township, Pennsylvania
FAMILY: Married to Jayann in 2012, one son.
EDUCATION: B.A., political science, Washington & Jefferson College (2006).
EXPERIENCE: member, Pennsylvania House of Representatives (2009-present).
WEBSITE: jimchristiana.org