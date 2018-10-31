WASHINGTON (AP) — A biographer has discovered the future chief justice of the United States once proposed marriage to the woman who would become the first woman to serve on the court.
NPR’s “Morning Edition” reports author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist’s letter to Sandra Day O’Connor while researching his upcoming book, “First.” The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.
Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: “To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?” She said no.
She was dating another student, John O’Connor. They married in 1952.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump vows to sign order ending birthright citizenship
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Powerful humanity of Jewish hospital staff that treated Robert Bowers
- Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos
O’Connor’s son Jay says he and his siblings were “surprised,” although they knew they had dated. He says they enjoyed a wonderful working relationship and friendship.