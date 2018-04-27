BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — The president of Binghamton University is calling for campus-wide changes following the fatal stabbing of a freshman.

In an email sent out to BU’s campus community on Thursday afternoon, President Harvey Stenger outlined changes that will be made — including enhancements to the current security system and more resources for mental health services. The Binghamton Press reports the changes come after the death of freshman Joao Souza, who was fatally stabbed in his dorm room on April 15.

BU student Michael Roque has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Souza’s death. Police have not released a motive.

Officials say an expansion of campus security cameras was already planned prior to Souza’s death, but was expedited after gathering feedback from students and faculty.