PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed off on Billy J. Williams remaining the top federal prosecutor in Oregon.

The decision came Tuesday after the U.S. Senate voted last week to approve Williams as U.S. Attorney in Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he replaced former U.S. Attorney Amanda Marshall in April 2015 after she resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation.

Williams began working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon in October 2000. He previously worked as a senior deputy district attorney for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams said in a statement that he was honored and humbled to receive support from the president, the U.S. Attorney General, state legislators and state law enforcement leaders.

U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden urged Trump in August to retain Williams, noting his integrity as a prosecutor and his bipartisan support.