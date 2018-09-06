RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Billy Graham’s daughter Anne Graham Lotz has asked people to pray for her as she fights breast cancer.
Lotz said in a post on her website this week that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August. She said she is having surgery Sept. 18.
The North Carolina-based evangelist and author said she was disheartened at first, but has been encouraged by putting her faith in God. She writes: “Pray for God to heal me in whichever way He deems would bring Him the most glory.”
Graham is the second-oldest of Billy Graham’s five children. She joined her siblings in addressing the funeral for their father in March, saying then that she believed her father’s death was a strategic message from Heaven to wake up Christians.
