NEW YORK (AP) — Major legislation curtailing gay rights has been completely stymied in state capitols around the country this year.
The shift comes amid anxiety by Republican leaders over igniting economic backlash if they are depicted as discriminatory.
In the thick of this year’s legislative sessions, LGBT activists were tracking about 120 proposed bills that they viewed as threats to their civil rights. Not one of them has been enacted as many sessions now wind down; only two remain under serious consideration.
North Carolina, Indiana and Arizona were among the states that faced backlash in recent years over such legislation.
